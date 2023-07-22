WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brian Pillman Jr.'s WWE Future: No Immediate Signing

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

After Brian Pillman Jr.'s contract with All Elite Wrestling came to an end, there has been much speculation about his future in the wrestling world. F

Recent reports indicated that Brian Pillman Jr. has been spotted training at the WWE Performance Center. However, it's worth noting that this training session was described as more of a "get to know you" meeting, rather than a formal arrangement for signing with the company.

As of now, his potential future with WWE remains uncertain, but wrestling enthusiasts are keeping a close eye on developments to see where his journey in the wrestling world will lead him next.

According to the latest update from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it appears that WWE may not be looking to sign Brian Pillman Jr. immediately. 

"Someone in WWE noted to us about Brian Pillman Jr., who AEW didn’t renew the contract of and his training at the Performance Center, and that while not impossible, it would be less likely he’d be hired right now until after the merger is complete."

It remains to be seen what's next for Brian Pillman Jr.

