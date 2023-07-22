WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Ted DiBiase Jr.'s Wire Fraud Trial Status Conference Scheduled

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 22, 2023

Ted DiBiase Jr.'s Wire Fraud Trial Status Conference Scheduled

According to PWInsider, a status conference for Ted DiBiase Jr.’s trial on wire fraud charges has been rescheduled for August 14th before the Mississippi Southern District Court. The conference was necessitated after the Honorable Judge granted the prosecution’s request to postpone the trial in June. The Judge stated that both sides needed additional time to thoroughly review the case, adequately prepare for trial, or consider plea negotiations.

Initially, DiBiase Jr. was set to face trial on June 20th for several charges, including one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and theft concerning federally funded programs, six counts of wire fraud, two counts of theft concerning federally funded programs, and four counts of money laundering.

These charges stem from the welfare fraud scandal linked to the Mississippi Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP) and the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) programs.

DiBiase Jr. has entered a plea of not guilty in response to these charges.

Source: PWInsider
Tags: #wwe #ted dibiase jr

