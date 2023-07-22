Mick Foley Reveals New WWE Legends Deal Hinged on Three Faces of Foley

We're now on THREADS!

Mick Foley's passion for the Three Faces of Foley was so intense that he made it a crucial condition during the negotiation of his latest Legends Deal with WWE.

“I have actively wished for this and hoped for it. I even drew a line in the sand when it came to my Legends Deal. I told my manager, ‘I’m not re-signing another Legends Deal unless I have a guarantee that they are doing some type of three faces of Foley thing.’ I guess I don’t need to worry about that now. This is really great,” he said.

The Three Faces of Foley comprised Cactus Jack, a hardcore gimmick; Mankind, a deranged persona; and Dude Love, the charismatic charmer who women couldn't help but fall for.

This WWE Elite set featuring the three iconic personas was officially unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con, which Foley eagerly discussed during the Mattel panel.