Mick Foley Reveals New WWE Legends Deal Hinged on Three Faces of Foley

Mick Foley's passion for the Three Faces of Foley was so intense that he made it a crucial condition during the negotiation of his latest Legends Deal with WWE.
“I have actively wished for this and hoped for it. I even drew a line in the sand when it came to my Legends Deal. I told my manager, ‘I’m not re-signing another Legends Deal unless I have a guarantee that they are doing some type of three faces of Foley thing.’ I guess I don’t need to worry about that now. This is really great,” he said.
The Three Faces of Foley comprised Cactus Jack, a hardcore gimmick; Mankind, a deranged persona; and Dude Love, the charismatic charmer who women couldn't help but fall for.
This WWE Elite set featuring the three iconic personas was officially unveiled at the San Diego Comic-Con, which Foley eagerly discussed during the Mattel panel.
