Jim Ross Recalls William Regal's Unforgettable First Encounter with Vince McMahon

During the latest installment of Jim's Grilling JR podcast, an intriguing tale surfaced about a prominent WWE personality during the Attitude Era. Jim Ross, the iconic voice of WWE at that time, held the dual role of President of Talent Relations.

Ross recounted a peculiar incident involving William Regal. This incident took place in 1998, when Regal was a free agent after his time in WCW. However, he was also grappling with a pain medication addiction.

During a meeting arranged by Jim Ross, William Regal found himself face-to-face with Vince McMahon. Unfortunately, the tension and awkwardness of the situation got the better of Regal, and he unexpectedly passed out during the meeting. The circumstances surrounding Regal's struggles made this encounter all the more delicate and uncomfortable for everyone involved.

“I’ve always been in his corner, sometimes to my own chagrin. When you take a guy that you really believe has something to offer, that I did with Regal, and you take him into Vince McMahon’s office, the three of you are sitting at Vince’s table, and I get a kick in my shin. I just think Vince moved his leg and he’s got big feet and inadvertently hit me, but he was trying to get my attention. ‘Look over.’ I look at Regal and he’s asleep. So, that kind of killed my pitch.”

“Not even my salesmanship could salvage that one. So, he did some things that were self-destructive, but it didn’t mean he didn’t have a good heart, it didn’t mean he didn’t have great knowledge of the business.”

“He’s a really good teacher and has a great eye for talent, but when you fall asleep in your big interview in the boss’ office, you kind of cut your feet out from under you because the old man just looked at it like, ‘He just wasted my time, this guy.'”