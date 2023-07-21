WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Announcer Corey Graves Astounded by Jey Uso's Powerful Promo On SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2023

During a recent podcast, WWE announcer Corey Graves expressed his awe, stating he was "truly blown away," by a remarkable promo delivered by Jey Uso on the July 15th, 2023 episode of Smackdown.

“The promo that Jey cut on ‘SmackDown’ was so impassioned, so believable. But what stood out to me more than anything, was for years, superstars have complained about being plagued by the infamous ‘what’ chants from the WWE Universe. Those chants ‘Stone Cold’ [Steve Austin] started to annoy Mr. McMahon and whomever else ‘Stone Cold’ was verbally sparring with. The fans love it, the fans have fun with it, but let’s be honest, sometimes it’s a little much when someone’s out there trying to convey their thoughts and their feelings and their emotions, oftentimes in a soliloquy, to have every other word met with ‘What! What! What!’. It can wear on a superstar.”

“However, from what I saw, what Jey was able to do was orchestrate the WWE Universe and use those ‘what’ chants to his advantage in such a way that I was truly blown away. I was impressed on a human being, business level, take character out of the equation, just going, ‘This guy figured it out.'” 

Source: WrestlingInc.com
