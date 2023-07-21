WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer Dispels Rumors of WWE Hiring Freeze

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2023

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer Dispels Rumors of WWE Hiring Freeze

Some sources hold the belief that WWE implemented a "hiring freeze" in 2023. However, a recent report contradicts this notion.

Throughout this year, the phrase "hiring freeze" has frequently surfaced in discussions surrounding talent. Fightful Select had previously reported on this matter, stating that due to WWE's acquisition by Endeavor in April 2023, there appeared to be a hesitation to onboard new wrestlers. Nevertheless, a new report suggests that this notion of a hiring freeze may not be accurate.

Dave Meltzer, from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, refuted the notion that World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a hiring freeze in place.

"(Nick) Aldis had been in talks with WWE before coming to Impact. WWE, which while talks about a hiring freeze aren’t true, has not been hiring many new people. We were told if, just as a name, that if Kenny Omega was a free agent and he wanted to come it’s not like he couldn’t or anyone who could come in and the belief was make a difference."

