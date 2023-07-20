Shawn Michaels Defers On Marty Jannetty Joining WWE PC Coaching: 'Matt Bloom Takes Care of That'

We're now on THREADS!

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda's WrestleBinge, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels was asked about his former tag partner Marty Jannetty expressing his desire to join NXT as a coach. When questioned about this matter, Shawn Michaels shared his thoughts on the subject.

"I will say this. You know, on the coaching side, the Performance Center is 100% Head Coach Matt Bloom. One of the things that we do here in NXT, one of the things we say is we all stay in our lane. But obviously, you know, any former WWE Superstars, or guys that have mentored guys in the WWE, we always bring through or at least you know, have an opportunity to bring to them whether it be on a full-time basis, or a part-time basis, you know, just coming in to visit. So having guys come in and help train our young men or women that come through NXT is always something that we encourage here. So having Marty or anybody, like I said, come through here, we're always looking forward to have that happen, but that is something that Matt Bloom handles. He takes care of all the coaching and all the people that come through in that respect. But if Marty were to reach out to Matt, I'm sure that's something he would do his best to work on."

Shawn Michaels was questioned about if he has spoken to Kevin Nash about his recent comments concerning LA Knight being compared to The Rock as a rip-off.

"No, except that I mean, Kevin Nash has always given his opinion on stuff and, you know, dare I say, so does SportsKeeda and every, you know, website out there. You guys got opinions on lots of people. Every wrestling fan does. You're absolutely allowed to have them as Kevin is allowed to have his. We can all agree or respectfully disagree. I don't know that LA Knight has any problem with what Kevin Nash says, or anybody else. I know him as somebody that we very much enjoyed working with here at NXT. Nobody's happier to see him thriving and doing well on the main roster more than I am. We here at NXT are very proud of all the men and women that got sort of brought up in the draft. Obviously very excited about that. It speaks well of NXT and it speaks well of what the Performance Center, you know, has done for the WWE. It was a great, you know, concept 10 years ago when Hunter first came up with it. It's something that he should be very proud of and it continues to be a feeder system for the main roster, and not just for the main roster, but also the wrestling world in general. So many, you know, important people, whether they be with the WWE or another, you know, another brand out there, are all people, quite a few of them, have been to the NXT system, so I think that speaks a lot about what we've accomplished here."