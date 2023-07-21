WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio Set to Defend Title on Tonight's SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2023

Dominik Mysterio, the newly crowned WWE NXT North American Champion, is set to defend his title tonight on the SmackDown FS1 broadcast. According to a report from insider soure Better Wrestling Experience, Mysterio will be facing Butch in the title defense. 

Dominik Mysterio won the NXT North American Title from Wes Lee in a shock win during the main event on Tuesday's NXT, thanks to The Judgment Day. But he won't have much time to rest, as he is also scheduled to defend the title against Mustafa Ali at NXT's The Great American Bash on Sunday, July 30.

In addition to the title defense and the United States Title Invitational, tonight's SmackDown will also feature an intriguing discussion between Jey Uso and the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns regarding the SummerSlam Rules of Engagement.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer Dispels Rumors of WWE Hiring Freeze

Some sources hold the belief that WWE implemented a "hiring freeze" in 2023. However, a recent report contradicts this notion. Throughout t [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 21, 2023 08:22PM


