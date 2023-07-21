Big E Spotted Backstage Prior to WWE SmackDown in Orlando, Florida

We're now on THREADS!

PWInsider reports that Big E was seen entering the venue for tonight's SmackDown in Orlando, Florida. However, it remains uncertain whether he will make an appearance on the broadcast.

The former world champion has been on the sidelines for more than a year due to a neck injury he sustained from Ridge Holland. Despite his absence from in-ring action, he has been making public appearances, such as his recent role as the guest host on Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge.