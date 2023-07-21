WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Big E Spotted Backstage Prior to WWE SmackDown in Orlando, Florida

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2023

Big E Spotted Backstage Prior to WWE SmackDown in Orlando, Florida

PWInsider reports that Big E was seen entering the venue for tonight's SmackDown in Orlando, Florida. However, it remains uncertain whether he will make an appearance on the broadcast.

The former world champion has been on the sidelines for more than a year due to a neck injury he sustained from Ridge Holland. Despite his absence from in-ring action, he has been making public appearances, such as his recent role as the guest host on Hot Wheels Ultimate Challenge.

WWE WrestleMania 40 Comes to Philadelphia: Tickets On General Sale Soon

Exciting news for WWE fans! WrestleMania 40 is set to take place in Philadelphia, PA on April 6 & 7, 2024, at the iconic Lincoln Financi [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 21, 2023 08:16PM

Source: pwinsider.com
Tags: #wwe #big e #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82892/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer