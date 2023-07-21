WWE WrestleMania 40 Comes to Philadelphia: Tickets On General Sale Soon

We're now on THREADS!

Exciting news for WWE fans! WrestleMania 40 is set to take place in Philadelphia, PA on April 6 & 7, 2024, at the iconic Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles. This marks a return to the city since WrestleMania 15 at the First Union Center, now known as the Wells Fargo Center, in 1999.

For those eager to secure their spot, tickets for both nights of WrestleMania will be available to the general public on August 18th at 10 am ET through Ticketmaster. Fans can also pre-register in advance to ensure they are first in line for the ticket sale.

Moreover, WWE is offering exclusive ticket packages through On Location. The Priorty Passes grant fans premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and more, providing a unique and memorable experience.