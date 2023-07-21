Vince Russo Argues Finn Balor's Place Belongs in NXT, Not The Judgment Day Faction

We're now on THREADS!

Vince Russo contends that Finn Balor should not be part of The Judgment Day and suggests that he belongs in NXT. It has been over a year since Balor joined forces with the faction comprising Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest, and North American Champion Dominik Mysterio.

During an episode of "Wrestle Binge," Russo argued that Balor's place should be in NXT rather than as part of The Judgment Day faction because, in his opinion, Balor lacks drawing power. Russo expressed, "Let's be completely honest here. Finn should be in NXT. He's not going to attract a sizable audience in WWE. It is what it is."

The Judgment Day is expected to have a more prominent presence in NXT moving forward.

Despite this, Balor is set to challenge WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins at WWE Summerslam on August 5.