Matt Cardona Clears the Air Regarding Recent WWE Backstage Visit

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2023

Matt Cardona's recent appearance backstage at a WWE event has sparked speculation that he might be pursuing a return to the company. However, the man himself has promptly dismissed those rumors, putting an end to any speculation.

During a segment on Busted Open Radio, Matt Cardona expressed his desire to support his wife, Chelsea Green, who achieved a significant milestone by winning the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on RAW.

“I’d lying if I said — you know, first of all, it was about her. I didn’t go there (to Raw) for me…

So, I didn’t wanna be backstage. I didn’t want it to look like I was begging for a job. I made sure John Cone snuck me in and snuck me out.

So I was watching and I was super proud of her winning the titles but yeah, can I curse here? F**k, I wanna walk out in a sold-out arena.

“It’s great, I’m The Indie God. My dream wasn’t to be a big fish in a small pond, my dream wasn’t to be a pro wrestler. My dream was to be a WWE superstar.”

“So of course, listen, my phone’s working. If there’s a 203 number calling, I’ll pick up and we’ll have a conversation but Sam (Roberts), we talked about the three Cs… We’ll see what happens. To quote the great Justin Bieber, never say never.”

Source: wrestletalk.com
Tags: #wwe #matt cardona

