ROH Death Before Dishonor Card Undergoes Last-Minute Changes

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 21, 2023

ROH Death Before Dishonor underwent some significant changes to its card according to a new report. Initially, the event was supposed to feature rematches from ROH Supercard Of Honor: Samoa Joe against Mark Briscoe and Claudio Castagnoli against Eddie Kingston.

However, due to various issues, the original plans were altered. One notable reason was Samoa Joe's intention to take time off from both AEW and ROH. As a result, he was not initially scheduled for the Death Before Dishonor show. However, the situation changed when the SAG-AFTRA strike occurred. This strike caused disruptions in media appearances and affected Joe's involvement in Peacock's Twisted Metal series, making him available for the event since he was no longer tied up with prior commitments.

With Joe unscheduled for the PPV and Eddie Kingston booked for the G1 Climax, the initial plans were restructured. Ultimately, the main event for the ROH World Title was set to be Mark Briscoe versus Claudio Castagnoli. Unfortunately, this match had to be scrapped after Briscoe suffered a knee injury that necessitated surgery. As a result, a new match was put together a few weeks ago, featuring Claudio Castagnoli facing off against PAC, which was finalized after AEW Blood & Guts.

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #death before dishonor

