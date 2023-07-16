WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Announcer Ian Riccaboni Signs Multi-Year Contract

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2023

An AEW announcer has officially signed a contract with the company, although it would probably come as no surprise. Ever since Tony Khan acquired and revamped Ring of Honor, Ian Riccaboni has been serving as the lead announcer on HonorClub.

Recently, on the July 15 episode of AEW Collision, Riccaboni stepped in for Kevin Kelly, who was in Japan calling the G1 Climax 33 tournament for New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Fightful Select reports Riccaboni has now officially signed a multi-year contract with AEW. Riccaboni was praised for performance on Collision, and he has also received considerable backstage praise from his peers.

Fightful also mentioned that Riccaboni was initially offered the full-time role for Collision. However, he opted not to take it on a full-time basis, citing his family as a priority. Instead, he recommended Kevin Kelly for the position.

Riccaboni will be announcing the next four episodes of Collision, covering for Kelly during his absence.

Tags: #aew #ian riccaboni #roh

