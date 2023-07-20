WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Returns to Social Media

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2023

WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt Returns to Social Media

After a hiatus from in-ring action and a notable absence from WWE television since late February, Bray Wyatt, the WWE star, has made his return to social media. He had taken a break from wrestling due to an illness and hasn't been seen on WWE programming since then.

Recently, Wyatt broke his silence on Twitter by sharing a video to promote the WWE 2K23 Wyatt Pack DLC. This marks his first social media activity since a single tweet on June 7, where he paid tribute to the late WWE legend, the Iron Sheik.

The 'Revel With Wyatt' pack was released on July 19, introducing six new characters to WWE 2K23, with Bray Wyatt being one of them. 

Bully Ray Declares The Usos as "The Greatest Tag Team In WWE History"

According to Bully Ray, an authority on legendary tag teams, The Usos stand as the pinnacle of WWE tag team history. Their remarkable journe [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 20, 2023 05:29PM


Tags: #wwe #bray wyatt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82881/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer