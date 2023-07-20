Bully Ray Declares The Usos as "The Greatest Tag Team In WWE History"

We're now on THREADS!

According to Bully Ray, an authority on legendary tag teams, The Usos stand as the pinnacle of WWE tag team history. Their remarkable journey began 13 years ago when they joined the WWE roster in 2010.

Over the past three years, The Usos, now part of The Bloodline, have experienced an extraordinary surge in their careers. During this time, they embarked on their most successful run to date, capturing the Smackdown Tag Team Titles and holding onto them for an unprecedented 622 days – a record that might endure for quite a while.

Their accolades don't stop there; The Usos were granted the honor of headlining WrestleMania 39's Saturday event in a captivating clash with Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens, who ultimately claimed the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles.

During the latest Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, himself part of the renowned Hall of Fame Dudley Boys tag team, praised Jimmy & Jey Uso, crowning them as the unrivaled greatest tag team ever to grace a WWE ring.

“It’s not even a thought for me anymore. To me, [the best tag team in WWE history is] The Usos and the reason is because when you look at the numbers of what The Usos have accomplished, I don’t think any other team can stake their claim. The most decorated teams of all time in the WWE, Hardys, New Day, Dudleys … we can look at the amount of times a team has won a championship and that’s kinda apples to apples.”

“We can look at what kind of matches or memorable matches teams have had, all this stuff, and everything is a bit of a wash when it comes to the upper-echelon of teams in the WWE. The Usos are involved in an A-storyline, that is generating major money for the WWE.”

Bully Ray emphasized that The Bloodline narrative owes its success to the integral presence of Jimmy & Jey Uso.

"For me, Jimmy and Jey Uso are undoubtedly the most exceptional tag team in WWE history, and their journey is far from reaching its conclusion."