The Miz Gives Update on Miz & Mrs Season 4: Status Still Uncertain

We're now on THREADS!

During an interview with Comic Book Nation, The Miz discussed the progress of the fourth season of Miz & Mrs, revealing that he and Maryse are still actively working on it. However, he also mentioned that the status of the season is currently uncertain. The previous season of the show concluded last year.

The Miz expressed, "Maryse and I are putting in effort, but the situation is still undecided. We are in the process of figuring everything out. Developing a show isn't simply about hastily putting it together and airing it. There are numerous factors involved in creating a show that Maryse and I take great pride in and truly cherish. Every episode of the first, second, and third seasons can be found on Peacock, and we invested our efforts into each one. We were deeply involved in determining the content, overseeing the editing process, and ensuring that we provided viewers with memorable moments. We aimed to create a show that families can sit down and enjoy together, and we believe we succeeded in that endeavor. Now, for season four, there are many aspects that need to be addressed before it can return to the airwaves and continue captivating audiences."