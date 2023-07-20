WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Sets New Record with $50 Million Salary for Upcoming Movie 'Red One'

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2023

Dwayne Johnson, also known as The Rock to WWE fans, has consistently been among the most successful actors in the world for over two decades. 

According to a new report from Puck, Dwayne Johnson has received a massive, record-setting salary for an upcoming holiday movie titled "Red One," which also stars Chris Evans. Amazon reportedly paid him a staggering $50 million for this project, making him the highest-paid actor in Hollywood, surpassing Robert Downey Jr.'s $40 million salary for "Captain America: Civil War."

While some recent films featuring Johnson, such as "Jungle Cruise" and "Black Adam," may not have been blockbusters, his cumulative filmography has grossed an impressive $12.5 billion, as reported by The Direct.

Source: puck.news
