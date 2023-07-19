WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Latest WWE 'Top 10' Showcases NXT's Epic Moments From Last Night

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2023

WWE has just unveiled the most recent installment of its "Top 10" series on YouTube, showcasing the standout highlights from the latest episode of NXT on USA. If you're eager to relive the excitement, you can find the complete list and accompanying video below.

10. “Make Em Tap”-Thea Hail wins via submission.

9. “Ready To Pop Off”-Ilja Dragunov cuts promo on Carmelo Hayes

8. “Ready Oro Not”-Oro Mensah picks up a win.

7. “Hardy Truth Handed Out”-Dragon Lee and Nathan Frazer are victorious.

6. “Barking Up The Wrong Tree”-Carmelo Hayes bumps into the Schism.

5. “Getting The Bag”-Kiana James defeats Gigi Dolin.

4. “Allies No More”-Scrypts betrays Axiom.

3. “With Regards”-The Family outsmarts Gallus

2. “Tap Or Snap”-Thea Hail wants another shot at the NXT Women’s Title.

1. “Dirty Dom On Top”-Dominik Mysterio wins the NXT North American Title.


