Pat Buck and Wife Delightfully Welcome Daughter

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 20, 2023

Pat Buck and Wife Delightfully Welcome Daughter

Pat Buck and his wife joyfully greeted their newborn daughter, Moira Jeanne, as she arrived into their lives. Buck took to Twitter to share the news, revealing that while he was en route to Boston for Dynamite, his wife went into labor and gave birth to their beautiful baby girl.

WNS wishes the family our congratulations!

Tags: #aew #pat buck

