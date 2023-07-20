Pat Buck and Wife Delightfully Welcome Daughter

We're now on THREADS!
Pat Buck and his wife joyfully greeted their newborn daughter, Moira Jeanne, as she arrived into their lives. Buck took to Twitter to share the news, revealing that while he was en route to Boston for Dynamite, his wife went into labor and gave birth to their beautiful baby girl.
Almost made it to @aew in Boston, but….— Pat Buck (@buckneverstops) July 20, 2023
👶🎀 Moira Jeanne has entered the 🌍! #4bucks pic.twitter.com/wbTqVFYN1q
WNS wishes the family our congratulations!
