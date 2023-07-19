WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
The Iron Sheik's Cause of Death Revealed

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2023

The Iron Sheik's Cause of Death Revealed

WWE Hall of Famer The Iron Sheik passed away at the age of 81 on Wednesday, June 7. According to his death certificate, he died after experiencing cardiac arrest. The cause of his death was determined to be natural.

Sheik was at his home in Fayetteville, GA, where he owned a house, at the time of his passing. The certificate also revealed that Sheik had been dealing with congestive heart failure and hypertension prior to his death.

WNS wishes the family of The Iron Sheik our deepest and heartfelt condolences. 

