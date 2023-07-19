WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Reveals Potential Need for Surgery During Recent Interview

We're now on THREADS!

In an interview with Impaulsive, Seth Rollins acknowledged the likelihood of requiring surgery on his lower back, a procedure he has been postponing. He also discussed several other persistent injuries that have been bothering him.

“I try to change my training up based on how I feel. There are constant injuries. My knee has been bugging me since before WrestleMania (39), I was having an issue with that. My neck acting up. My lower back has been at me since 2019, probably should get some surgery on that, but trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don’t need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there. I tried some stem cells, I’ve done a couple of stem cell treatments. I found that they were temporarily helpful. I wasn’t taking time off. I wasn’t just idling while I was on the stem cells, I was still working pretty much a full time schedule with WWE. I found it temporarily helpful, but long-term it kind of faded off a little bit. I got maybe four or five months of ‘ooooh, okay.’“