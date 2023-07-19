Alexa Bliss and Husband Ryan Cabrera Expecting a Baby Girl

We're now on THREADS!
Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, have joyfully announced that they are expecting a baby girl. The couple shared the exciting news of their first child's impending arrival in December 2023, which they celebrated with a gender reveal video in collaboration with ET.
In addition to their private reveal for friends and family, Bliss tweeted a clip from the special moment, expressing her delight with the caption, "BABY GIRL!!! 💗💗💗."
WNS wishes the couple and baby all the very best!
BABY GIRL !!! pic.twitter.com/JmqBrMEK18— Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 19, 2023
