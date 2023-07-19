WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Alexa Bliss and Husband Ryan Cabrera Expecting a Baby Girl

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 19, 2023

Alexa Bliss and Husband Ryan Cabrera Expecting a Baby Girl

Alexa Bliss and her husband, Ryan Cabrera, have joyfully announced that they are expecting a baby girl. The couple shared the exciting news of their first child's impending arrival in December 2023, which they celebrated with a gender reveal video in collaboration with ET.

In addition to their private reveal for friends and family, Bliss tweeted a clip from the special moment, expressing her delight with the caption, "BABY GIRL!!! 💗💗💗."

WNS wishes the couple and baby all the very best!

#wwe #alexa bliss #ryan cabrera

