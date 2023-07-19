Cody Rhodes Reveals Ongoing Friendship With The Elite Amidst Speculation

We're now on THREADS!

After years of speculation and fan inquiries regarding the dynamics between former AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and the current AEW Executive Vice Presidents, The Elite (Matt and Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega), Rhodes himself has finally shed light on the matter.

During the red carpet event for his upcoming Peacock documentary, 'American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes,' Cody addressed the question of his current friendship, or lack thereof, with The Elite, in an interview with Fightful Select.

Without hesitation, Cody revealed that he maintains regular communication with the Jackson brothers, commonly known as the Bucks. He further disclosed that the documentary features footage from 'Being The Elite,' and the inclusion of this footage was solely authorized by Matt and Nick Jackson.

Cody also expressed that regardless of whether they share the wrestling ring again or not, he believes they will forever share a bond due to their collective achievements in establishing AEW.