Teddy Hart Arrested Again on Felony Drug Charges in Florida

We're now on THREADS!

Teddy Hart (Edward Annis) has faced long history of personal and legal troubles, with his most recent arrest occurring last week in Titusville, Florida. According to TMZ Sports, the 43-year-old Hart was taken into custody after police discovered MDMA and steroids in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop.

He was later released on Saturday but now faces two felony charges: possession of MDMA and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

The incident unfolded when authorities claim Hart ran a red light and was driving at a high speed around midnight. During the traffic stop, police reportedly detected a strong smell of burnt marijuana and found an unsealed medical marijuana container with a faded label inside the glove compartment. Additionally, several pieces of loose leaf marijuana shake were discovered on one of the car seats.

A further search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a baggie containing red pills, another containing red powder, and a third baggie with a blue powdery substance. All three substances tested positive for the presence of MDMA. Moreover, the police also found two small vials labeled Masteron and Testosterone Cypionate, both of which are steroids.