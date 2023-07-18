Former WWE Superstar Victoria Shares Unsettling Backstage Experience at AEW Show

We're now on THREADS!

During a recent episode of GAW TV, the ex-WWE Superstar opened up about her time backstage at an AEW show. Victoria (Lisa Marie Varon) expressed her unease, sharing that she felt uncomfortable during the experience.

Victoria described her search for producer Sarah Stock while being backstage. However, she mentioned receiving "the look," which left her with the impression that some individuals were questioning her presence at the event.

"I even felt that at AEW. I went backstage to go find Sarah (Stock). She goes, ‘Are you gonna come back here to say hi to me?’ I go, ‘Um, can you meet me at the curtain?’ I go, ‘Oh no, all the new talent’ and then of course when I went back there, I got the look like, what the f*ck is she doing here? Excuse my language. I felt uncomfortable. Only Mark Henry, Sarah, (Christopher) Daniels and just the people that we knew, even some of the people that we knew in the past, they were like, ‘Are you gonna watch the second show?’ And I go, ‘Let’s go.’ I felt very uncomfortable"

Victoria also recently disclosed that during her time backstage in WWE she wasn't treated well, although she didn't mention when, it is assumed during the 2021 Royal Rumble where she made her return.