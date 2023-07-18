WWE Broadcaster Megan Morant Provides Heartwarming Update Following Kidney Donation

We're now on THREADS!

In an inspiring update, WWE broadcaster Megan Morant recently shared with her fans the significant milestone she achieved in her journey as a kidney donor.

On July 11th, she took to social media to announce her decision to undergo the remarkable process of donating a kidney to aid in saving the life of her former boss's wife. Although Megan and her boss's wife weren't a compatible match, her selfless act of making an advanced donation ensured that her friend would still receive a kidney from a suitable donor.

She posted on Instagram:

"Good news! My surgery went perfectly and more importantly, my kidney made it’s flight. I don’t know where it went, but I hope it flew first class. I know this will change my recipient’s (that is still a stranger at this moment) life forever. Today @margrette.mondillo and I are filled with so much gratitude and hope as she is officially activated in the system and will receive a kidney very soon.

As for me… I’ve been walking laps around the hospital floor every few hours… slowly of course, but 4 small laps at a time or “mile repeats” as I call them, and all things considered, I feel good!

I’m thankful for the best care at @massgeneral and beyond fortunate to be in this position. Please keep the prayers coming #kidneydonor #donatelife"