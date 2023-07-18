WWE Hopes Two Superstars Will Bring "Stability" To Title Picture

We're now on THREADS!
During the July 17 episode of WWE RAW, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville secured their first titles in WWE by dethroning Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the women's tag champions. The backstage reaction to the changing of these titles has come to light.
According to WrestleVotes, there is a sense of hope within WWE that Deville and Green can bring stability to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship through a significant and meaningful reign as champions. Demonstrating optimism for the new titleholders, WrestleVotes tweeted:
"The company holds a feeling of optimism regarding the recent crowning of Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville as the Women's Tag Champs, aspiring for the duo to bring stability to the tag titles through a substantial championship run."
