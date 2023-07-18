WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

WWE Hopes Two Superstars Will Bring "Stability" To Title Picture

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2023

WWE Hopes Two Superstars Will Bring "Stability" To Title Picture

During the July 17 episode of WWE RAW, Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville secured their first titles in WWE by dethroning Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez as the women's tag champions. The backstage reaction to the changing of these titles has come to light.

According to WrestleVotes, there is a sense of hope within WWE that Deville and Green can bring stability to the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship through a significant and meaningful reign as champions. Demonstrating optimism for the new titleholders, WrestleVotes tweeted:

"The company holds a feeling of optimism regarding the recent crowning of Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville as the Women's Tag Champs, aspiring for the duo to bring stability to the tag titles through a substantial championship run."

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on Monday's RAW

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions was short-lived, as new titleholders emerged on Monday's RA [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 18, 2023 11:55AM


Tags: #wwe #raw #chelsea green #sonya deville

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82839/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer