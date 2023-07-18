WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on Monday's RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2023

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions was short-lived, as new titleholders emerged on Monday's RAW

After initially capturing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in April, their reign was abruptly cut short when Liv Morgan suffered a shoulder injury, leading to the team vacating the belts. The path back to the titles wasn't easy, as Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey claimed the championships in late May. However, Morgan and Rodriguez persevered and eventually regained the top spot at Money In The Bank in the United Kingdom.

Unfortunately, their reign came to an end just two weeks later on the July 17, 2023, episode of Monday Night RAW. The match pitted the titleholders against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville. The challengers focused on keeping Raquel Rodriguez out of the equation while targeting Liv Morgan's knee. Despite a valiant comeback attempt towards the end, Green delivered a second Unpretty-Her, followed by Deville's running knee, securing the three-count and crowning them as the new champions.


