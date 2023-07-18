Check Out The Official Graphic For AEW Blood & Guts Match 2023

We're now on THREADS!
AEW is a day away from holding the 2023 Blood & Guts match.
On Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks & Hangman Page) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita and PAC will go down!
Check out the official match graphic for the big match below:
Official graphic for Blood & Guts
