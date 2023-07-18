WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Check Out The Official Graphic For AEW Blood & Guts Match 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2023

Check Out The Official Graphic For AEW Blood & Guts Match 2023

AEW is a day away from holding the 2023 Blood & Guts match. 

On Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks & Hangman Page) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita and PAC will go down!

Check out the official match graphic for the big match below:

Official graphic for Blood & Guts
by u/Academic_Club_149 in SquaredCircle

Top WWE Superstars Revealed On Official Poster For WWE Fastlane 2023 Event

The poster for the upcoming WWE Fastlane event on October 7, 2023 has been released, showcasing a lineup of top WWE Superstars Cody Rhodes, [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 18, 2023 12:14PM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #blood and guts

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82832/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer