Check Out The Official Graphic For AEW Blood & Guts Match 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2023

AEW is a day away from holding the 2023 Blood & Guts match.

On Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, The Golden Elite (Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Young Bucks & Hangman Page) vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli), Konosuke Takeshita and PAC will go down!

Check out the official match graphic for the big match below: