WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Top WWE Superstars Revealed On Official Poster For WWE Fastlane 2023 Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2023

Top WWE Superstars Revealed On Official Poster For WWE Fastlane 2023 Event

The poster for the upcoming WWE Fastlane event on October 7, 2023 has been released, showcasing a lineup of top WWE Superstars

Cody Rhodes, reigning Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, reigning Women's World Champion Asuka, Bobby Lashley, reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Bianca Belair are prominently featured on the official poster.

WWE introduced Fastlane into its PPV lineup of events in February 2015. Initially, it was an annual pay-per-view, but this format changed in 2019. Following a hiatus of one year, Fastlane made its comeback in March 2021. During the event's revival, the main event featured Roman Reigns successfully defending his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan.

New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on Monday's RAW

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan's second reign as WWE Women's Tag Team Champions was short-lived, as new titleholders emerged on Monday's RA [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 18, 2023 11:55AM


Tags: #wwe #fastlane

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82831/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer