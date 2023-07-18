Top WWE Superstars Revealed On Official Poster For WWE Fastlane 2023 Event

We're now on THREADS!
The poster for the upcoming WWE Fastlane event on October 7, 2023 has been released, showcasing a lineup of top WWE Superstars
Cody Rhodes, reigning Women's Champion Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, reigning Women's World Champion Asuka, Bobby Lashley, reigning World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, and Bianca Belair are prominently featured on the official poster.
WWE introduced Fastlane into its PPV lineup of events in February 2015. Initially, it was an annual pay-per-view, but this format changed in 2019. Following a hiatus of one year, Fastlane made its comeback in March 2021. During the event's revival, the main event featured Roman Reigns successfully defending his Universal Championship against Daniel Bryan.
