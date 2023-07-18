WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Official: WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match Set For WWE SummerSlam 2023

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 18, 2023

As we’ve seen with recent Premium Live Events, WWE looks to be going with the “Triple Main Event” billing for the SummerSlam 2023

During RAW, it was confirmed that Brock Lesnar will face Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam, with the specific stipulation to be announced at a later time. Subsequently, it was announced that Finn Balor will challenge Seth Rollins for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at the same event.

Both of these matches were labeled as main events for SummerSlam. It is expected that Jey Uso will face the reigning WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and this match is likely to be confirmed on this week's episode of SmackDown, completing the "Triple Main Event" lineup. Currently, there is no information regarding which match will serve as the definitive main event, and it's probable that WWE officials have not yet made that decision either. 

Tags: #wwe #raw #summerslam #seth rollins #fin balor

