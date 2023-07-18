Official: Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes III Set for WWE SummerSlam 2023

We're now on THREADS!

The highly anticipated rubber match between Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes has been officially announced for WWE SummerSlam 2023.

During Monday's RAW in Atlanta, Lesnar unleashed a devastating assault on Rhodes, with his family watching from ringside. In response to Rhodes' challenge, Lesnar confidently accepted and declared, "I'll see you at SummerSlam, bitch!" Video clips capturing the intense encounter are available below.

Numerous sources indicate that a stipulation will be added to the Lesnar vs. Rhodes III showdown, although specifics are yet to be disclosed. Rhodes emerged victorious over Lesnar at WWE Backlash on May 6, only for Lesnar to reclaim a win at WWE Night of Champions on May 27. SummerSlam will serve as the culmination of their heated rivalry.