WWE TV Debuts Imminent For NXT Developmental Talents as New Ring Names Surface

There are indications that several WWE TV debuts are on the horizon.

WWE recently filed trademark applications for several new ring names, and unless there are sudden name changes, these names will be assigned to the debuting talent from NXT.

It was recently reported Karate specialist Monika Klisara will now be known as Karmen Petrovic. However, since then, several other names have emerged.

These names include Kiyah Saint, Izzi Dame, Trey Bearhill, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont. Currently, it's unclear who these names are associated with, except for Izzi Dame, which has been confirmed as the new name for Franki Strefling.

Strefling's background is in volleyball, and she signed with WWE last year. She has already updated her social media profiles to reflect her new ring name, Izzi Dame.