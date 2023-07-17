WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

WWE TV Debuts Imminent For NXT Developmental Talents as New Ring Names Surface

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2023

WWE TV Debuts Imminent For NXT Developmental Talents as New Ring Names Surface

There are indications that several WWE TV debuts are on the horizon.

WWE recently filed trademark applications for several new ring names, and unless there are sudden name changes, these names will be assigned to the debuting talent from NXT.

It was recently reported Karate specialist Monika Klisara will now be known as Karmen Petrovic. However, since then, several other names have emerged.

These names include Kiyah Saint, Izzi Dame, Trey Bearhill, Tyriek Igwe, and Tyson Dupont. Currently, it's unclear who these names are associated with, except for Izzi Dame, which has been confirmed as the new name for Franki Strefling.

Strefling's background is in volleyball, and she signed with WWE last year. She has already updated her social media profiles to reflect her new ring name, Izzi Dame.

WWE Recently Filed Trademark For Former WCW Pay-Per-View

A report from PWInsider reports WWE filed to trademark the name of an old WCW event, Uncensored recently. Uncensored was an annual pay-per- [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 17, 2023 08:27PM


Tags: #wwe #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82824/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer