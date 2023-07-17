WWE Recently Filed Trademark For Former WCW Pay-Per-View

We're now on THREADS!

A report from PWInsider reports WWE filed to trademark the name of an old WCW event, Uncensored recently.

Uncensored was an annual pay-per-view event by World Championship Wrestling (WCW), that took place every March from 1995 to 2000.



The recurring theme of Uncensored revolved around the idea that the WCW Board of Directors distanced themselves from the event. Consequently, every match on the card was presented as unsanctioned, where the normal rules governing WCW-sanctioned wrestling matches did not apply.

