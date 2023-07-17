WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Recently Filed Trademark For Former WCW Pay-Per-View

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2023

A report from PWInsider reports WWE filed to trademark the name of an old WCW event, Uncensored recently.

Uncensored was an annual pay-per-view event by World Championship Wrestling (WCW), that took place every March from 1995 to 2000. 
 
The recurring theme of Uncensored revolved around the idea that the WCW Board of Directors distanced themselves from the event. Consequently, every match on the card was presented as unsanctioned, where the normal rules governing WCW-sanctioned wrestling matches did not apply.

The trademark is for: “Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.”

Tags: #wwe #wcw #uncensored

