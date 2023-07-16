WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Superstar Shotzi Announces Engagement

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2023

Shotzi took to her Instagram story yesterday to share a special announcement—she and her partner are now engaged! The video below captured this beautiful moment.

During the latest episode of SmackDown, Shotzi participated in a storyline involving Bayley, wherein a video package was aired depicting Shotzi shaving her head.

This event followed a previous incident on the show two weeks ago, where Bayley and IYO SKY had snipped a lock of Shotzi's hair. However, the underlying reason behind Shotzi's decision to shave her head was truly heartwarming. She did it in solidarity with her sister, who is currently undergoing chemotherapy.

WNS sends our congratulations to the happy couple as they embark on this exciting new chapter in their lives and also all the best of luck to her sister.

