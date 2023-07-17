WWE Friday Night SmackDown Ratings Dip For 7/14/23, Impacting Viewership and Key Demo Rating

We're now on THREADS!

The latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown saw the viewership take a hit as the show experienced a decline in those watching. According to PWTorch, the show garnered an average of 2.309 million viewers on FOX, down from the previous week's 2.561 million viewers.

In the crucial 18-49 demographic, the show received a rating of 0.62, which was lower than the 0.76 rating it achieved in the previous week.

This decline in ratings was anticipated due to the exceptional performance of the Trial of the Tribal Chief segment featuring Roman Reigns last week. That segment attracted the highest viewership in the key demographic since December 2020, when the show benefited from an NFL game airing on Christmas. Excluding that particular episode, it was the highest viewership since March 2020.