Dominik Mysterio Reveals Rhea Ripley's Masterclass In Menacing: "I've Learned to Be a Certified Troublemaker!"

We're now on THREADS!

During a recent interview with Metro, Dominik Mysterio shared his admiration for his stablemate Rhea Ripley. Mysterio projected a bright future for Ripley, even suggesting that she would become a contender for titles in the men's division at WWE. He also credited Ripley for playing a significant role in his personal growth.

Reflecting on Ripley's remarkable accomplishments, Mysterio exclaimed, "Even though she's only 26 years old, she possesses over a decade of experience. She has achieved so much already and has held every title in WWE. It's truly mind-blowing considering her age. I firmly believe that within the next two years, she will dominate the men's division and capture all the titles. It's only a matter of time."

When asked about the valuable lessons he has learned from Ripley during their time together in The Judgment Day, Mysterio expressed his gratitude, saying, "Being part of this group with Priest, Finn, and Rhea, especially Rhea, has taught me how to embrace my role as a menacing force and make the audience dislike me. Rhea, in particular, has shown me how to bring out that menacing energy towards our opponents. I can't thank her enough for that. She's truly the one who helped me break out of my shell and simply enjoy the experience, especially when interacting with the younger audience. Our chemistry continues to grow week after week, and we're becoming more comfortable with each other. It's an incredible journey, and it's only getting better, man."