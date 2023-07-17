Trish Stratus Reveals Long-Awaited WWE Goal: A Cage Match!

We're now on THREADS!
During a recent interview with TVA Sports, Trish Stratus revealed her aspirations for her WWE career.
She expressed her desire to compete in a cage match, a goal she has yet to achieve. Stratus emphasized that she is not particular about the specific type of cage match, whether it be one without a roof, a Hell in a Cell, or an Elimination Chamber.
“Imprison me in a cage. I’ve never had a cage match! And it doesn’t matter what kind of cage — the one without the roof, a Hell in a Cell or an Elimination Chamber. There were so many things we weren’t allowed to do back then. I remember being hit with a chair once and everyone was freaking out. And I was like, ‘My goodness, can you just hit me with a chair? So now I want a cage!”
