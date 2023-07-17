WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

Charlotte Flair Comments On 10th Anniversary of WWE Debut

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2023

Charlotte Flair Comments On 10th Anniversary of WWE Debut

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair recently reflected on the milestone of her ten-year anniversary since her debut on NXT television. On July 17th a decade ago, Charlotte, then known simply as Charlotte, made her first appearance in WWE.

Her father, the legendary two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, introduced her to the world. It was in May 2012 that she officially signed with WWE.

Throughout her remarkable eight-year tenure on the main roster, Charlotte Flair has shattered records, becoming a force to be reckoned with in the WWE women's division. She boasts an astonishing 14 Women's Title reigns, including seven as the Smackdown Women's Champion, six as the Raw Women's Champion, and one as the Divas Champion, which lead to the creation of the Women's Title in 2016. Additionally, Charlotte has held the NXT Women's Championship twice and secured the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to respond to a tweet featuring a video and photos capturing her WWE debut, "The best is yet to come." In addition, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated and exceptional fanbase, proclaiming, "I have the most loyal and best fans in the world. Thank you for all the support over the past decade." Charlotte concluded her message with a powerful statement, "Diamonds are Forever."


Tags: #wwe #charlotte flair #nxt

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82808/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer