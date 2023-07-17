Charlotte Flair Comments On 10th Anniversary of WWE Debut

We're now on THREADS!

"The Queen" Charlotte Flair recently reflected on the milestone of her ten-year anniversary since her debut on NXT television. On July 17th a decade ago, Charlotte, then known simply as Charlotte, made her first appearance in WWE.

Her father, the legendary two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair, introduced her to the world. It was in May 2012 that she officially signed with WWE.

Throughout her remarkable eight-year tenure on the main roster, Charlotte Flair has shattered records, becoming a force to be reckoned with in the WWE women's division. She boasts an astonishing 14 Women's Title reigns, including seven as the Smackdown Women's Champion, six as the Raw Women's Champion, and one as the Divas Champion, which lead to the creation of the Women's Title in 2016. Additionally, Charlotte has held the NXT Women's Championship twice and secured the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Charlotte Flair took to Twitter to respond to a tweet featuring a video and photos capturing her WWE debut, "The best is yet to come." In addition, she expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her dedicated and exceptional fanbase, proclaiming, "I have the most loyal and best fans in the world. Thank you for all the support over the past decade." Charlotte concluded her message with a powerful statement, "Diamonds are Forever."