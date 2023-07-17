WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
ROH Wrestler Withdraws From Wrestling Show Upon Discovering Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2023

Tony Deppen, known for his appearances in ROH and AEW Dark earlier this year, was set to participant in the upcoming "Battle at the Bridge" wrestling show. The event boasted a star-studded roster featuring the likes of Real1 (Enzo Amore), Marty Scurll, and Flip Gordon. However, Deppen has decided to withdraw from the event upon discovering the lineup.

“This has randomly been sprung on me. I was told I was working pcwa (place i got trained at) then I randomly get this as a flyer. I had no idea who was on the show (shows are normally low Budget); but after seeing the line up… yah no thanks.”

“Tbh 99% of the time wrestlers never know who they’re on a show with or anything. I just imagined I was going to be on a show with a bunch of locals.”

Tags: #roh #ring of honor #tony deppen

