ROH Wrestler Withdraws From Wrestling Show Upon Discovering Lineup

We're now on THREADS!

Tony Deppen, known for his appearances in ROH and AEW Dark earlier this year, was set to participant in the upcoming "Battle at the Bridge" wrestling show. The event boasted a star-studded roster featuring the likes of Real1 (Enzo Amore), Marty Scurll, and Flip Gordon. However, Deppen has decided to withdraw from the event upon discovering the lineup.

“This has randomly been sprung on me. I was told I was working pcwa (place i got trained at) then I randomly get this as a flyer. I had no idea who was on the show (shows are normally low Budget); but after seeing the line up… yah no thanks.”

“Tbh 99% of the time wrestlers never know who they’re on a show with or anything. I just imagined I was going to be on a show with a bunch of locals.”

This has randomly been sprung on me. I was told I was working pcwa (place i got trained at) then I randomly get this as a flyer. I had no idea who was on the show (shows are normally low Budget); but after seeing the line up… yah no thanks https://t.co/Gp5VOPyzkU — Tony Deppen (@Tony_Deppen) July 17, 2023