Eric Young Breaks Silence On His Return to IMPACT Wrestling at Slammiversary 2023

Former world champion Eric Young has finally broken his silence since making a surprising return to IMPACT Wrestling at the recent Slammiversary pay-per-view. Young, who emerged as the mystery partner of Scott D'Amore in a tag team match against Bully Ray and Deaner, has now shared his thoughts on his decision to depart from WWE.

Reports had circulated earlier in the day hinting at Young's involvement, confirming his quiet departure from WWE after requesting a release in April following the merger with Endeavor. It has been revealed that Young's primary motivation for leaving was his reluctance to work with Vince McMahon.

