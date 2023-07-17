Kevin Nash Shares Fresh Insights on LA Knight's Momentum in WWE

We're now on THREADS!

In a recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash addressed LA Knight's resemblance to The Rock, labeling him as "an absolute rip off." Nash further questioned Knight's ability to draw an audience and pondered why he failed to gain popularity elsewhere, stating, "Why didn't he get over anywhere else?"

In another podcast, Nash commented again on Knight:

“If LA Knight, if the people, if he’s the chosen one, if he’s the people’s champion, then he’s the people’s champion, it doesn’t fu**ing matter to me. If his segments do a number and that fu**ing helps the WWE, which I’m a stockholder, and it makes my buddy, fu**ing Paul’s life easier, than fu**, get over dude. It was just one of those things where I don’t watch SmackDown, so dude, I didn’t know who the fu** you were and I apologized. But some of us that are in professional wrestling actually watch sports, watch film, occasionally read a book. I do other things besides watch wrestling. There’s 394 hours of wrestling on television a week. I just can’t do it.”