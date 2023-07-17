Rob Van Dam Shares Why He's Reluctant To Take on Backstage Roles in Wrestling

We're now on THREADS!

During the most recent episode of his podcast 1 of a Kind, WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam discussed his reasons for not being interested in taking on a backstage role in pro wrestling, specifically as an agent or trainer.

"When I think of the agents, and I don’t mean to insult any, but just from, subjective to my views being there, it was the kind of job that, to me, as talent, they looked kind of like stooges. And that’s because they seemed afraid for their job and wanted to make the right calls, and hoping the matches they got assigned to were the better matches of the night, which is also subjective. They wanted to make Vince [McMahon] happy and wanted to be on the winning side of any debate. So I don’t know if I would … outside of that, it could be a real important job. I don’t think I’ve got the patience to be a trainer. I could tell somebody one or two times, and then I said it, and I’m like, ‘Dude, I told you not to do that. Why do you keep doing that? I’m done.’ I’m banging my head on a wall. And I hurt people when I’m training them. So I don’t know."