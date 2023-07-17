WWE Hall of Famer Says It Was a "Slap in the Face" to Not Be Invited to The Undertaker's Induction Ceremony

We're now on THREADS!

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com's WrestleBinge podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discusses his involvement in The Undertaker's arrival to WWE in 1990 and how he was upset not to be asked to his Hall of Fame induction.

“I found Mark Calaway in a box of tapes. As a lot of people know, my back was hurt. I had to go work in the office… I had all these tapes and boxes and envelopes and pictures and letters from wannabe wrestlers and managers and valets and announcers. I said to Vince, ‘You gotta see this guy.’ [Vince] said, ‘Well, I’ve never heard of him, so bring him in.’”

Slaughter on how he wasn’t invited to The Undertaker’s HOF induction ceremony in 2022:

“Guess who he didn’t invite to his Hall of Fame? Me, Sgt Slaughter, the guy that found him. Can you imagine not being invited? I should have been in the front row… That was a slap in the face right there. I really don’t understand it.”