WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

We're now on THREADS!

 

WWE Hall of Famer Says It Was a "Slap in the Face" to Not Be Invited to The Undertaker's Induction Ceremony

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Says It Was a "Slap in the Face" to Not Be Invited to The Undertaker's Induction Ceremony

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com's WrestleBinge podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter discusses his involvement in The Undertaker's arrival to WWE in 1990 and how he was upset not to be asked to his Hall of Fame induction.

“I found Mark Calaway in a box of tapes. As a lot of people know, my back was hurt. I had to go work in the office… I had all these tapes and boxes and envelopes and pictures and letters from wannabe wrestlers and managers and valets and announcers. I said to Vince, ‘You gotta see this guy.’ [Vince] said, ‘Well, I’ve never heard of him, so bring him in.’”

Slaughter on how he wasn’t invited to The Undertaker’s HOF induction ceremony in 2022:

“Guess who he didn’t invite to his Hall of Fame? Me, Sgt Slaughter, the guy that found him. Can you imagine not being invited? I should have been in the front row… That was a slap in the face right there. I really don’t understand it.”

Saraya Reveals Triple H's Unawareness of Her WWE Contract Ending

Saraya (Paige in WWE) revealed her experience of learning about her expired WWE contract and clarified that Triple H was unaware of the deci [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jul 17, 2023 01:38PM

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #sgt slaughter #undertaker

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/82807/  

Post Your Comments...

 
Click For More Wrestling News

© 2006-2023 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π
Developed by Krysti.Engineer