Saraya Reveals Triple H's Unawareness of Her WWE Contract Ending

Saraya (Paige in WWE) revealed her experience of learning about her expired WWE contract and clarified that Triple H was unaware of the decision. After giving 11 years to WWE, Saraya departed in July of the previous year when she was informed that she would not receive a new contract.

Surprisingly, when Triple H assumed control from Vince McMahon and Laurinaitis in July 2022, he discovered that the decision to release Saraya had been made by WWE executives. Triple H had believed that Saraya had personally requested the release.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Saraya opened up about the impact of being unable to wrestle, which coincided with a positive phase in her life. She also discussed her conversation with John Laurinaitis.

"After being told that I would never wrestle again, I had mentally prepared myself for that outcome. But wrestlers are known for their unwavering determination, so the past five years have been quite challenging. However, I'm currently in a great state of mind, which has been tremendously beneficial. If I had lost my career a few years earlier, I don't know if I would still be here today.

I'm incredibly fortunate that this happened when my life was surrounded by a strong support system, including my boyfriend, friends, and family. Their positivity has been a tremendous source of strength.

For a couple of years, I was frustrated sitting on the sidelines. I had a strong desire to engage in media and other activities, but due to my condition and the pandemic, WWE didn't have many opportunities for me since I wasn't actively wrestling. They would say, 'What can you do? We can always do Zooms and other fun stuff.'

Eventually, I received a call from John Laurinaitis, who informed me that my contract would not be renewed. I responded by saying, 'That's completely fine. I don't wrestle anymore, so I understand there wouldn't be much for me to do.' I appreciated the fact that we parted ways on good terms, which Vince McMahon and Johnny ensured."

The AEW star expressed her determination to move forward and shared that Triple H was taken aback by WWE's decision to release her.

“Then a month down the line, Vince and Johnny took a little hiatus and then Triple H came in and kind of took over and he had no idea that they didn’t renew my contract, he had no idea. He just called me and was just like, ‘So what was the deal? Did you just want to leave?’ And I was just like, ‘Well, it wasn’t that, it was just I wasn’t of use, I guess anymore, and that was on their side.’

I had that conversation with Hunter and he was really, really great. And he was like, you know, if you want to come back the doors open, you know, and it’s, he was really, really gracious and kind and he always has been.”