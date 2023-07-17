WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Brock Lesnar Returns and Liv Morgan/Raquel Rodriguez Defend Titles Tonight on WWE RAW!

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2023

Tonight, WWE RAW will be live from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, marking another step on the road to SummerSlam 2023.

One of the highlights of tonight's show will be the much-anticipated return of Brock Lesnar, who will be addressing Cody Rhodes' challenge for SummerSlam. Fans can expect an intense confrontation between these two superstars.

Additionally, the Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Titles will be up for grabs as Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez put their championship on the line against the formidable duo of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

The following matches have been announced for tonight's event:

- In a non-title match, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn will face off against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio.

- WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will take on Matt Riddle in a non-title match, with Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser barred from ringside.

- In another exciting title defense, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez will defend their Undisputed WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against the challenging team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green.

- Finally, the Viking Raiders will clash with Alpha Academy in a Viking Rules Match, promising a brutal and fierce encounter.


