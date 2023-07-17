WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Made Personal Visit to Cody Rhodes' Home To Discuss WWE Comeback

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 17, 2023

A new documentary chronicling the life and professional journey of WWE superstar "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes has unveiled its official trailer. Since his return to WWE over a year ago, Cody Rhodes has had the Peacock crew following him closely, and fans can now anticipate the release of the documentary. The premiere is scheduled to take place on the Peacock streaming service on Monday, July 31st.

Titled "Becoming Cody Rhodes," the documentary offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Cody's remarkable career in the world of pro wrestling. The one-minute trailer, recently shared by Peacock, introduces interviews with various individuals who have played significant roles in Cody's life and career. Featured in the video are Cody Rhodes himself, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H, Ric Flair, Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes, Cody's sister Teil, Kevin Owens, and The Undertaker.

In the clip Kevin Owens mentioned the following:

"Vince McMahon even flew to his house to get him back. Not many people can say they did that."


