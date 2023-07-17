Dave Meltzer Advised Tony Khan to Address Storm-Valkyrie Match Incident During AEW's Battle of the Belts Broadcast

We're now on THREADS!

During AEW's Battle of the Belts broadcast, Tony Khan faced a weather-related issue, and it seems that Dave Meltzer reached out to offer some advice.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer disclosed that he reached out to Tony Khan during the Battle of the Belts broadcast. Meltzer emphasized the importance of informing viewers about the outcome of the Storm-Valkyrie match in AEW.

“They missed the finish of the Taya Valkyrie – Toni Storm match. I actually — I don’t know what they knew, I kinda presumed they knew everything.

[Bryan Alvarez questions how much AEW management and the announce team knew about the feed going down]

I don’t know if they knew when it went out is what I’m saying. They may have, I just know that sent a message to Tony Khan and I go ‘You’ve got to tell’ — because when they came back they didn’t tell people the finish, I think they thought people knew the finish — They came back and were doing the next thing and I said ‘You’ve got to tell people who won that match because we don’t know, and if you get a chance you should put the finish on.’

Which they did end up putting the finish on right at the end of the show.”