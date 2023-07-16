WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Matches For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Tapings in Windsor, Ontario

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jul 16, 2023

Tonight in Windsor, Ontario, IMPACT Wrestling is set to tape a number of matches for post-Slammiversary episodes, which will be recorded for AXS TV. The following matches have been advertised.

- Subculture vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin
- Lio Rush vs. KUSHIDA
- Tommy Dreamer & Darren McCarty vs. Champagne Singh & Mahabali Shera
- Santino Marella vs. Dirty Dango
- Josh Alexander is back

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2023 Results (07/15)

IMPACT Wrestling recently held their 2023 Slammiversary PPV Event, which emanated from inside the St. Clair College Sportsplex in Windsor, O [...]

