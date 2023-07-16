Matches For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling Tapings in Windsor, Ontario

We're now on THREADS!

Tonight in Windsor, Ontario, IMPACT Wrestling is set to tape a number of matches for post-Slammiversary episodes, which will be recorded for AXS TV. The following matches have been advertised.

- Subculture vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin

- Lio Rush vs. KUSHIDA

- Tommy Dreamer & Darren McCarty vs. Champagne Singh & Mahabali Shera

- Santino Marella vs. Dirty Dango

- Josh Alexander is back